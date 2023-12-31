The Furman Paladins (8-6) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Furman vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score just 0.5 more points per game (66.3) than the Paladins give up to opponents (65.8).
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
  • Furman's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Paladins score 71.3 points per game, only two more points than the 69.3 the Eagles allow.
  • Furman has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.3 points.
  • North Carolina Central is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Paladins shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles' 38.2 shooting percentage is 3.8 lower than the Paladins have given up.

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.5 FG%
  • Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (30-for-67)
  • Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
  • Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Elon W 73-47 Timmons Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kentucky L 75-45 Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 South Carolina State W 67-43 Timmons Arena
12/31/2023 North Carolina Central - Timmons Arena
1/7/2024 Converse - Timmons Arena
1/11/2024 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center

