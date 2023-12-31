How to Watch the Furman vs. North Carolina Central Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (8-6) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score just 0.5 more points per game (66.3) than the Paladins give up to opponents (65.8).
- North Carolina Central has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
- Furman's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Paladins score 71.3 points per game, only two more points than the 69.3 the Eagles allow.
- Furman has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.3 points.
- North Carolina Central is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Paladins shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles' 38.2 shooting percentage is 3.8 lower than the Paladins have given up.
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.5 FG%
- Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (30-for-67)
- Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
- Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Elon
|W 73-47
|Timmons Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 75-45
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 67-43
|Timmons Arena
|12/31/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Timmons Arena
|1/7/2024
|Converse
|-
|Timmons Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
