Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Panthers Game – Week 17
We have best bets recommendations as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) head into a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field on a four-game losing streak.
When is Jaguars vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Jaguars are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 11.0 more points in the model than BetMGM (15.0 to 4).
- The Jaguars have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 67.2%.
- The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've gone 6-3 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -205 or shorter, Jacksonville has a record of 3-2 (60%).
- The Panthers have won two, or 13.3%, of the 15 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Carolina has been at least a +170 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4)
- The Jaguars are 8-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- The Panthers are 5-9-1 against the spread this year.
- Carolina has an ATS record of 1-6 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (36.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.3 more points per game, 37.8 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 36.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 11.8 more points per game (48.3) than this game's over/under of 36.5 points.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Jaguars' 15 games with a set total.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Panthers' 15 games with a set total.
Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|54.9
|3
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|14
|190.8
|11
|16.2
|0
