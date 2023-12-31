Khadarel Hodge has a favorable matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Chicago Bears in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 237.5 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Hodge's 14 receptions have turned into 232 yards (19.3 per game) so far this season. He has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Hodge vs. the Bears

Hodge vs the Bears (since 2021): 3 GP / 8.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 8.7 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 26 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The Bears allow 237.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Bears have surrendered 28 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 30th in league play.

Falcons Player Previews

Khadarel Hodge Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Hodge Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Hodge has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hodge has been targeted on 20 of his team's 463 passing attempts this season (4.3% target share).

He has picked up 11.6 yards per target (232 yards on 20 targets).

Hodge does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Hodge's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

