Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Norfolk State Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 19-8

9-6 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: W 84-65 vs South Dakota State Next Game Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo) 2. Howard Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 17-12

5-9 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: W 71-66 vs La Salle Next Game Opponent: Yale

Yale Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. North Carolina Central Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-10

7-7 | 15-10 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: W 79-70 vs Longwood Next Game Opponent: Truett McConnell

Truett McConnell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Delaware State Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 13-15

7-9 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: W 77-73 vs Mount St. Mary's Next Game Opponent: Coppin State

Coppin State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. South Carolina State Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 6-23

4-12 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: L 86-70 vs Oklahoma State Next Game Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. Morgan State Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-12 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: L 69-53 vs NJIT Next Game Opponent: @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

@ Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: DSN 7. Maryland-Eastern Shore Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-20

2-9 | 4-20 Overall Rank: 355th

355th Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 69-63 vs George Washington Next Game Opponent: Clarks Summit

Clarks Summit Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: DSN 8. Coppin State Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 2-26

1-13 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: L 75-53 vs Maryland Next Game Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

