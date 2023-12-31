MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Morgan State Bears versus the Stanford Cardinal is one of three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule that features a MEAC team on the court.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Furman Paladins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|-
|Norfolk State Spartans at Longwood Lancers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|-
|Morgan State Bears at Stanford Cardinal
|9:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|Pac-12 Network
