When Miles Sanders takes the field for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 17 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Sanders has put up 404 rushing yards on 124 carries (28.9 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

Sanders has also caught 25 passes for 142 yards (10.1 per game).

Sanders has one rushing touchdown this year.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0 Week 10 @Bears 2 -5 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 50 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Titans 15 28 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 8 23 0 1 6 0 Week 14 @Saints 10 74 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 6 2 0 2 11 0 Week 16 Packers 3 3 0 1 5 0

