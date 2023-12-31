How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Whether you're a fantasy player, sports bettor or just a die-hard NFL fan, there's no better way to catch all the action today than with NFL RedZone. You'll see all of the touchdowns from every game during the early and late afternoon windows in Week 17, plus key drives, highlights, stats and more for seven straight hours. Get a primer on what you can expect to see when coverage kicks off today by checking out the article below.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
Total: 42.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-14)
Total: 48.5
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Rams (-6)
Total: 43.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Bears (-2.5)
Total: 39
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-3)
Total: 46.5
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Bills (-14.5)
Total: 40
|Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-12.5)
Total: 48
|Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)
Total: 38
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Texans (-5.5)
Total: 44
|Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Colts (-3.5)
Total: 42
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-4)
Total: 41
|Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Chiefs (-7)
Total: 45.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
Total: 37.5
