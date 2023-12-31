Star running back Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at TIAA Bank Field.

Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds

Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +500

Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +420

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Darrell Demont Chark Jr. - - 27.5 (-113) Adam Thielen - - 44.5 (-113) Tommy Tremble - - 14.5 (-113) Chuba Hubbard - 65.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Bryce Young 181.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Jonathan Mingo - - 27.5 (-113)

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds C.J. Beathard 217.5 (-113) - - Evan Engram - - 48.5 (-113) Travis Etienne - 59.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Calvin Ridley - - 53.5 (-113)

