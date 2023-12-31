The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and the Panthers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 5.5 37.5 -250 +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Panthers vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

Panthers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37.5 points in seven of 15 outings.

The average total for Carolina games this season has been 40.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 5-9-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Panthers have won two out of the 15 games, or 13.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's games this year have an average total of 43.5, six more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.

The Jaguars have won six of their nine games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Jacksonville is 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Jaguars vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 22.1 13 22.9 19 43.5 10 15 Panthers 15.7 30 25.4 30 40.8 7 15

Panthers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three contests.

The Panthers have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Jaguars have been outscored by 12 points this season (0.8 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 145 points (9.7 per game).

Jaguars

Jacksonville is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall over its past three contests.

In Jacksonville's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Jaguars have a -12-point negative scoring differential this season (-0.8 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored, by 145 points (9.7 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.8 41.2 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22.9 23.4 ATS Record 5-9-1 3-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 1-6-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-13 2-5 0-8

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.5 23.3 ATS Record 8-7-0 3-5-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-3 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.