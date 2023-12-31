Who is the team to beat at the top of the SEC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Alabama

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 24-7

8-5 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 101-56 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Auburn

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

10-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: W 101-66 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Opponent: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Tennessee

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

9-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 65-46 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Kentucky

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

10-2 | 23-8 Odds to Win SEC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: W 96-70 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Texas A&M

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-7

9-4 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 79-54 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Mississippi State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

11-2 | 22-9 Odds to Win SEC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: W 85-62 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

7. Florida

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

10-3 | 22-9 Odds to Win SEC: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: W 97-72 vs Quinnipiac

Next Game

Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 19-13

12-1 | 19-13 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: W 94-62 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

9. Arkansas

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 16-15

9-4 | 16-15 Odds to Win SEC: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 106-90 vs UNC Wilmington

Next Game

Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 18-13

13-0 | 18-13 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: W 95-78 vs Bryant

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Georgia

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 15-16

10-3 | 15-16 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 93-73 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Missouri

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-5 | 11-20 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 92-59 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. LSU

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-19

8-5 | 12-19 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: W 96-55 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-26

5-8 | 5-26 Odds to Win SEC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: W 69-53 vs Dartmouth

Next Game