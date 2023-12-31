The Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Davion Everett: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitchel Taylor: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Caleb McCarty: 5.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Wilson Dubinsky: 7.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Drayton Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Quion Williams: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Mike Marsh: 8.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 207th 73.9 Points Scored 69.0 293rd 90th 67.2 Points Allowed 82.2 353rd 120th 38.1 Rebounds 39.5 72nd 148th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 13.6 9th 79th 8.7 3pt Made 4.5 352nd 75th 15.4 Assists 13.0 217th 243rd 12.6 Turnovers 14.9 346th

