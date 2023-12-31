The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena as heavy, 24.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State -24.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total above 146.5 points.

South Carolina State's average game total this season has been 153.7, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Carolina State has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this year.

South Carolina State sports an 8-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-6-0 mark from Oklahoma State.

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 3 30% 74.7 145.8 66.8 149.5 141.9 South Carolina State 10 76.9% 71.1 145.8 82.7 149.5 152.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 71.1 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 66.8 the Cowboys give up.

When it scores more than 66.8 points, South Carolina State is 6-2 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 4-6-0 0-1 5-5-0 South Carolina State 8-5-0 1-2 8-5-0

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State South Carolina State 12-6 Home Record 4-6 6-7 Away Record 1-19 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.