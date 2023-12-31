Stephen Sullivan was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Carolina Panthers match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Sullivan's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 17, Sullivan has 12 receptions for 125 yards -- 10.4 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

The Panthers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Tommy Tremble (FP/back): 20 Rec; 177 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 95 Rec; 964 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sullivan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 20 12 125 9 0 10.4

Sullivan Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1 1 14 0 Week 16 Packers 5 3 21 0

