Stephen Sullivan has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 257.1 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Sullivan's 12 grabs have yielded 125 total yards (and an average of 15.6 per game). He has been targeted 20 times.

Sullivan vs. the Jaguars

Sullivan vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Seven players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

23 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 257.1 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Jaguars have surrendered 25 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 26th in the league.

Stephen Sullivan Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-110)

Sullivan Receiving Insights

Sullivan has been targeted on 20 of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (3.7% target share).

He has racked up 6.3 yards per target (125 yards on 20 targets).

Sullivan does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Sullivan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

