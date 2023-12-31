Will Taylor Heinicke Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Taylor Heinicke was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 17 contest against the Chicago Bears begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Heinicke's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heinicke's season stats include 727 passing yards (181.8 per game). He is 64-for-107 (59.8%), with four TD passes and one interception, and has 11 carries for 78 yards.
Taylor Heinicke Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 17 Injury Reports
Falcons vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Heinicke 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|64
|107
|59.8%
|727
|4
|1
|6.8
|11
|78
|0
Heinicke Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|@Titans
|12
|21
|175
|1
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|21
|38
|268
|1
|1
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|8
|15
|55
|1
|0
|4
|34
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|2
|10
|0
