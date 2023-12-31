Taylor Heinicke vs. Justin Fields in Week 17: Falcons vs. Bears Preview, Stats
All eyes will be on quarterbacks Justin Fields and Taylor Heinicke when the Chicago Bears (6-9) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off on December 31. Which signal caller is beter equipped to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.
Falcons vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
Taylor Heinicke vs. Justin Fields Matchup
|Taylor Heinicke
|2023 Stats
|Justin Fields
|4
|Games Played
|11
|59.8%
|Completion %
|60.9%
|727 (181.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,146 (195.1)
|4
|Touchdowns
|15
|1
|Interceptions
|9
|78 (19.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|585 (53.2)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|3
Taylor Heinicke Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 201.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bears Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Bears are 21st in the NFL in points allowed (23.0 per game) and 12th in total yards allowed (318.1 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,562 (237.5 per game). It also ranks 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).
- Against the run, the Bears rank No. 1 in the NFL with 80.7 rushing yards allowed per contest. They rank third in rushing TDs allowed (seven).
- On defense, Chicago is 32nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (72.5%) and 29th in third-down percentage allowed (43.7%).
Justin Fields Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 188.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
