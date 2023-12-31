The Houston Texans (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (5-10) play on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium in a clash of AFC South opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Texans vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Texans favored by four, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.6 points).
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 66.4%.
  • The Texans have won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60%).
  • Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
  • This season, the Titans have won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.
  • Tennessee has entered three games this season as the underdog by +164 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Houston (-4)
  • The Texans have covered the spread seven times over 15 games with a set spread.
  • Houston has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 4-point favorites.
  • The Titans have put together a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Tennessee has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (44)
  • Houston and Tennessee combine to average 3.8 less points per game than the total of 44 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.5 points per game, 0.5 less than the over/under for this game.
  • The teams have hit the over in six of the Texans' 15 games with a set total.
  • The Titans have hit the over in five of their 15 games with a set total (33.3%).

Devin Singletary Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
15 50.3 3 12.3 0

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
8 224.0 8 7.1 1

