Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 247.5 per game.

Burks has 210 yards receiving on 14 grabs (on 27 targets) this campaign, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Burks vs. the Texans

Burks vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 247.5 passing yards the Texans allow per outing makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Texans have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Texans' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Titans Player Previews

Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Burks Receiving Insights

Burks has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in eight games this season.

Burks has been targeted on 27 of his team's 441 passing attempts this season (6.1% target share).

He has picked up 7.8 yards per target (210 yards on 27 targets).

Having played eight games this season, Burks has not had a TD reception.

Burks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

