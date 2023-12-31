Should you wager on Tyler Allgeier getting into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier has run for 646 yards on 175 carries (43.1 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Allgeier has also hauled in 14 passes for 108 yards (7.2 per game).

Allgeier has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in three games.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 21 59 0 3 53 0 Week 8 @Titans 8 31 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 12 39 1 2 -9 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 9 31 0 1 7 0 Week 12 Saints 10 64 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Jets 8 26 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 9 40 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 14 45 0 1 6 0 Week 16 Colts 9 69 1 1 19 0

