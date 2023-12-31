With the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the Houston Texans in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Will Levis a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Levis will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Levis has 57 yards on 25 carries (7.1 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Levis has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Will Levis Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 19 39 199 0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 13 17 158 2 0 4 2 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 28 185 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 13 Colts 16 33 224 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 23 38 327 1 1 4 15 0 Week 15 Texans 17 26 199 0 1 4 25 1

Rep Will Levis with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.