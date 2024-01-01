Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 29, Miller put up 20 points in a 133-119 loss versus the Suns.

If you'd like to place a wager on Miller's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.9 16.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.1 Assists -- 2.3 2.5 PRA -- 21 21.6 PR -- 18.7 19.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.6



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Nuggets

Miller has taken 12.8 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 12.9% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Miller is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 100 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the third-best defensive team in the league, giving up 110.3 points per contest.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 24.9 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Miller vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 11 4 1 2 0 0 0

