Player props are available for Nikola Jokic and Terry Rozier, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -141) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Rozier on Monday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average of 23.6.

His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Rozier averages 7.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Rozier has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 20.5-point over/under for Miles Bridges on Monday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (19.4).

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 6.5.

Bridges has picked up 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He 1.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 26.5 (Over: -108) 13.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +100)

The 26.1 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (26.5).

He has pulled down 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Monday (9.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

The 16.1 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.4 less than his prop total on Monday (16.5).

He has collected 7.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Monday.

He has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

