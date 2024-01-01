The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to break a seven-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (23-11) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Hornets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 123 - Hornets 105

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 14.5)

Nuggets (- 14.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-18.1)

Nuggets (-18.1) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Nuggets' .441 ATS win percentage (15-19-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .433 mark (13-17-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Denver's games have gone over the total 41.2% of the time this season (14 out of 34), less often than Charlotte's games have (17 out of 30).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 21-9, while the Hornets are 6-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are fifth-worst in the NBA offensively (110.6 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (121.4 points conceded).

Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (41.1) and 25th in rebounds allowed (44.9).

The Hornets are 21st in the NBA in assists (25.4 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte is 18th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.3) and 15th in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2023-24 the Hornets are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (11.4 per game) and rank 19th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

