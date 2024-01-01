On Monday, Nikola Jokic will lead the Denver Nuggets (23-11) into a home game against Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ALT and BSSE

Location: Denver, Colorado

Arena: Ball Arena

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 795.4 1844.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.8 55.9 Fantasy Rank 3 -

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier averages 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.8 points per game, with a -326 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (26th in NBA), and allow 121.4 per outing (26th in league).

Charlotte loses the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It records 41.1 rebounds per game, 27th in the league, while its opponents grab 44.9.

The Hornets make 11.4 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents.

Charlotte and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.3 per game (18th in league) and force 13.2 (15th in NBA).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic puts up 26.1 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per contest, making 55.5% of shots from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 110.3 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.

Denver grabs 44.6 rebounds per game (seventh in the league) while conceding 43 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

The Nuggets hit 12 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 37.7% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.2 their opponents make while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Denver forces 12 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 11.5 (third in NBA action).

Terry Rozier vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -7.9 8.6 Usage Percentage 27.9% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 57.3% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 20.2% Assist Pct 32% 43.9%

