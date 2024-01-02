Charleston County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Charleston County, South Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dorchester High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.