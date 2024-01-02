On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (16-9) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward is putting up 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.

Mark Williams gets the Hornets 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is putting up 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 18.9 points, 7.2 assists and 12.3 rebounds per contest.

De'Aaron Fox posts 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).

Malik Monk posts 14.8 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Keegan Murray posts 16.0 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 11.2 points, 2.8 assists and 4.3 boards.

Hornets vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Hornets 118.2 Points Avg. 111.0 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 120.7 47.1% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.9% Three Point % 35.8%

