York County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in York County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaston Christian School at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.