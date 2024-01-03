Wednesday's ACC slate includes the Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 1-0 ACC) playing the Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 20.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 9.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Joseph Girard III: 14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Godfrey: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 16.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Wooga Poplar: 16.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bensley Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Clemson AVG Clemson Rank 48th 82.4 Points Scored 78.5 104th 218th 72.3 Points Allowed 69.3 139th 223rd 35.6 Rebounds 38.2 114th 325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 80th 8.7 3pt Made 9.4 43rd 105th 14.7 Assists 17.3 31st 286th 13.1 Turnovers 10.2 56th

