Wednesday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 68-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Presbyterian squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 3.

The Blue Hose came out on top in their last matchup 63-52 against Columbia (SC) on Sunday.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 68, Charleston Southern 59

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose took down the Morehead State Eagles in a 65-59 win on November 25. It was their signature victory of the season.

Presbyterian has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 206) on November 25

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 330) on November 29

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 340) on December 6

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 344) on December 15

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 350) on November 22

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%

12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)

11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83) Mara Neira: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)

12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85) Christina Kline: 4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Ashley Carrillo: 5.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 60.2 points per game (274th in college basketball) and allowing 60.9 (109th in college basketball).

The Blue Hose are putting up 70.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 21.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (49.5).

When playing at home, Presbyterian is allowing 9.6 fewer points per game (53.7) than on the road (63.3).

The Blue Hose's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 60.0 points a contest compared to the 60.2 they've averaged this season.

