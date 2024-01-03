Wednesday's contest between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) squaring off at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 77, South Carolina Upstate 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-5.9)

UNC Asheville (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

UNC Asheville is 2-7-0 against the spread this season compared to South Carolina Upstate's 4-6-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 6-3-0 and the Spartans are 3-7-0. In the past 10 contests, UNC Asheville has a 2-7 record against the spread while going 3-6 overall. South Carolina Upstate has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game, with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (249th in college basketball) and give up 70.5 per contest (164th in college basketball).

South Carolina Upstate falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It records 33.5 rebounds per game (308th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.2.

South Carolina Upstate connects on 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.2 (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

South Carolina Upstate has committed 2.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (158th in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (49th in college basketball).

