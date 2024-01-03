The Western Carolina Catamounts (9-2, 0-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon squad, the Citadel Bulldogs (7-5, 0-0 SoCon), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.5 PTS, 11.8 REB, 5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

21.5 PTS, 11.8 REB, 5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK DJ Campbell: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Jackson: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Bernard Pelote: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Citadel Players to Watch

Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Winston Hill: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Madison Durr: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Morgan: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Stat Comparison

Citadel Rank Citadel AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 276th 70.7 Points Scored 75.3 183rd 44th 64.6 Points Allowed 68.1 110th 131st 37.9 Rebounds 38.4 104th 203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 258th 6.7 3pt Made 7.4 190th 329th 10.8 Assists 11.4 308th 88th 10.7 Turnovers 9.9 45th

