The Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) play a fellow CAA opponent, the North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-5), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Corbett Sports Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Charleston (SC) vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Taryn Barbot: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Anika McGarity: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Maleia Bracone: 12.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Dorsey: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Mya Tucker: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Chaniya Clark: 9.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Paris Locke: 3.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.