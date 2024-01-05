The Charlotte Hornets (7-19), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at United Center, play the Chicago Bulls (13-17). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier generates 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Hornets.

On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets are receiving 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Hornets are receiving 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this season.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.6 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.

DeMar DeRozan puts up 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Coby White averages 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Patrick Williams averages 10 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Andre Drummond averages 6.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Hornets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Hornets 110.5 Points Avg. 111 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 121.6 45.5% Field Goal % 47% 37% Three Point % 35.5%

