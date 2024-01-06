Charleston Southern vs. Longwood January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South) meet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Charleston Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Johnson: 17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Duhart: 4.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|89th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|71.8
|254th
|12th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|247th
|23rd
|42.0
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|8th
|13.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|306th
|308th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|193rd
|13.4
|Assists
|11.8
|293rd
|242nd
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.