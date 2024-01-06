Citadel vs. Samford January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Citadel Bulldogs (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) meeting the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Citadel vs. Samford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Citadel Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Citadel Players to Watch
- Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Winston Hill: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Madison Durr: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Citadel vs. Samford Stat Comparison
|Citadel Rank
|Citadel AVG
|Samford AVG
|Samford Rank
|280th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|90.2
|5th
|44th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|75
|277th
|121st
|37.9
|Rebounds
|39.7
|65th
|206th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|61st
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|10.7
|10th
|334th
|10.8
|Assists
|20.5
|4th
|92nd
|10.7
|Turnovers
|14.6
|340th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.