The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-7, 0-0 Big South) play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Samage Teel: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 17.8 PTS, 7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 119th 77.4 Points Scored 81.4 51st 225th 72.6 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd 260th 34.6 Rebounds 37.2 158th 325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 10 114th 237th 6.9 3pt Made 9.1 61st 103rd 14.8 Assists 16.9 35th 144th 11.4 Turnovers 12.5 244th

