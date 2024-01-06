South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South schedule includes the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8, 0-0 Big South) versus the Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Trae Broadnax: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmir Langlais: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Alves: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alex Timmerman: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|283rd
|70.3
|Points Scored
|76.5
|139th
|156th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|115th
|308th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|36.1
|211th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|101st
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|11.6
|305th
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|211th
