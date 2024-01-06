UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-7) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-6) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaila Lee: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lalmani Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Bruce: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryanna Brady: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mara Neira: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christina Kline: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
