Wofford vs. Western Carolina January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Wofford Players to Watch
- Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Dillon Bailey: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wofford vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison
|Western Carolina Rank
|Western Carolina AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|156th
|76.1
|Points Scored
|80.5
|65th
|73rd
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|317th
|72nd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|39
|87th
|221st
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|200th
|164th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.5
|39th
|305th
|11.6
|Assists
|16.4
|48th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
