Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

  • Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Dillon Bailey: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank
156th 76.1 Points Scored 80.5 65th
73rd 66.3 Points Allowed 77.7 317th
72nd 39.3 Rebounds 39 87th
221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9 200th
164th 7.7 3pt Made 9.5 39th
305th 11.6 Assists 16.4 48th
56th 10.2 Turnovers 11.9 196th

