South Carolina State vs. Howard January 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Howard Bison (2-11) meet a fellow MEAC squad, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET.
South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Morgan Beacham: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Taniya McGown: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Janiah Hinton: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
- Nile Miller: 6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Iyanna Warren: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vanessa Blake: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyana Walker: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaniyah Harris: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
