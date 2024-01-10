Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 Big South) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK RJ Johnson: 17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Duhart: 4.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Stieber: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Richards: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 224th 73.3 Points Scored 71.8 253rd 207th 71.9 Points Allowed 73.6 248th 50th 40.3 Rebounds 33.8 289th 90th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 7.4 195th 301st 11.7 Assists 11.8 295th 105th 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 181st

