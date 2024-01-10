Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) face a fellow Big South squad, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-10), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at The Buc Dome. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Catherine Alben: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Adamson: 6.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshunti Nichols: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
