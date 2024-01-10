Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the High Point Panthers (10-4, 0-0 Big South) playing the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. High Point Game Information

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Drew Pember: 17.8 PTS, 7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Josh Banks: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nicholas McMullen: 9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Caleb Burgess: 5.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

  • Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Duke Miles: 18.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Trae Benham: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK

UNC Asheville vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank
22nd 85 Points Scored 81.4 52nd
200th 71.7 Points Allowed 73.8 254th
1st 45.5 Rebounds 37.2 158th
41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10 114th
46th 9.4 3pt Made 9.1 61st
214th 13.1 Assists 16.9 35th
119th 11.1 Turnovers 12.5 246th

