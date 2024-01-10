Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Quimari Peterson: 13.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 13.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ebby Asamoah: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|East Tennessee State Rank
|East Tennessee State AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|273rd
|71.1
|Points Scored
|76.1
|155th
|103rd
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|73rd
|60th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|39.3
|73rd
|29th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|220th
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|162nd
|322nd
|11.3
|Assists
|11.6
|306th
|130th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
