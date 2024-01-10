The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Quimari Peterson: 13.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Seymour: 13.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ebby Asamoah: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Karon Boyd: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 273rd 71.1 Points Scored 76.1 155th 103rd 67.5 Points Allowed 66.3 73rd 60th 39.8 Rebounds 39.3 73rd 29th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 220th 147th 7.8 3pt Made 7.7 162nd 322nd 11.3 Assists 11.6 306th 130th 11.3 Turnovers 10.2 56th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.