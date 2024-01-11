The Furman Paladins (8-6) face a fellow SoCon squad, the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-10), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina vs. Furman Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

  • Jada Burton: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Audrey Meyers: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Furman Players to Watch

  • Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

