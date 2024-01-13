The Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA squad, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ben Burnham: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Ante Brzovic: 10.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Reyne Smith: 11.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Frankie Policelli: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryce Butler: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 16th 80.1 Points Scored 61.7 355th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 4th 40.3 Rebounds 32.9 280th 2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 10th 9.9 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 128th 13.7 Assists 12.0 268th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.4 316th

