The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 13.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Jacob Meyer: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Blackmon: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Easley Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Tyrone Williams: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK R.J. Blakney: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jason Wade: 2.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 78th 79.3 Points Scored 70.3 281st 332nd 78.8 Points Allowed 76.3 298th 14th 42.8 Rebounds 34.5 270th 12th 12.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th 184th 7.5 3pt Made 5.9 309th 102nd 14.8 Assists 10.2 345th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.0 111th

