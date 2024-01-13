Saturday's Big South slate includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) facing the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Samage Teel: 11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaleb Scott: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Stieber: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Richards: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 222nd 73.3 Points Scored 78.3 102nd 229th 72.9 Points Allowed 72.3 216th 58th 39.8 Rebounds 35.0 247th 89th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.3 310th 208th 7.3 3pt Made 6.8 247th 299th 11.9 Assists 14.7 108th 85th 10.7 Turnovers 11.3 137th

