The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-6) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-12) in a clash of Big South teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Presbyterian vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Tilda Sjokvist: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Bryanna Brady: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Mara Neira: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Ashley Carrillo: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Christina Kline: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Anaya Harris: 4.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

