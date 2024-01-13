South Carolina vs. Missouri January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SEC slate includes the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) facing the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Missouri Players to Watch
- Sean East: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nick Honor: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tamar Bates: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Carolina vs. Missouri Stat Comparison
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|149th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|75.5
|170th
|187th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|63.1
|21st
|299th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|37.1
|160th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|145th
|58th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|70th
|169th
|13.7
|Assists
|15.4
|82nd
|96th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.2
|18th
