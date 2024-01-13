Saturday's SEC slate includes the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) facing the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Information

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • B.J. Mack: 14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

  • Sean East: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Robinson II: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tamar Bates: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Carolina vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank
149th 76.5 Points Scored 75.5 170th
187th 71.3 Points Allowed 63.1 21st
299th 33.8 Rebounds 37.1 160th
257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 145th
58th 9.1 3pt Made 8.8 70th
169th 13.7 Assists 15.4 82nd
96th 10.8 Turnovers 9.2 18th

